Remedy Drive performs in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Remedy Drive, a rock band known for their inspirational lyrics as well as mission to end human trafficking, performed at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

The group will also perform at Harvest Christian Fellowship church on Sunday morning at both 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

David Zach, one of the members of the band, got the idea when he was watching a documentary with his young daughter, and realized that he could use the band to influence change.

It has taken him a lot of time to realize that he cannot fix every problem, but he remains continues performing as well as working for an agency that helps rescue people from trafficking to help make the world a better place for everyone.

Our full interview with Zach can be found below.

