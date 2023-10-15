Sandhills-Thedford win MNAC volleyball tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills-Thedford Knights volleyball team came into the MNAC tournament as the top-seed.

In the opening round of tournament play on Thursday, Sandhills-Thedford swept their rival Sandhills Valley in three sets.

On Saturday, in the semi-finals, they swept 5-seed South Loup, setting up a matchup in the finals with Twin Loup on Saturday night.

The Knights sweep the Bobcats to advance to the MNAC volleyball tourney final

In the final, the Knights took care of business defeating the Wolves in four sets; 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 28-26.

The Sandhills-Thedford Knights win the MNAC volleyball tourney final over Twin Loup in four sets

“It’s absolutely amazing, it’s scary in the moment, but we really locked it in and I’m proud of us,” said senior setter Charlsie Teahon.

Knights drop just one set in three games en route to MNAC tourney title

Next up for Sandhills-Thedford, they participate in a triangular at Anselmo-Merna on Tuesday including the Coyotes and the Burwell Longhorns.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.