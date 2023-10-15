Sandhills-Thedford win MNAC volleyball tournament
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills-Thedford Knights volleyball team came into the MNAC tournament as the top-seed.
In the opening round of tournament play on Thursday, Sandhills-Thedford swept their rival Sandhills Valley in three sets.
On Saturday, in the semi-finals, they swept 5-seed South Loup, setting up a matchup in the finals with Twin Loup on Saturday night.
In the final, the Knights took care of business defeating the Wolves in four sets; 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 28-26.
“It’s absolutely amazing, it’s scary in the moment, but we really locked it in and I’m proud of us,” said senior setter Charlsie Teahon.
Next up for Sandhills-Thedford, they participate in a triangular at Anselmo-Merna on Tuesday including the Coyotes and the Burwell Longhorns.
