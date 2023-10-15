State takes ‘first step’ in developing plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Nebraska

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
By Paul Hammel
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - A webinar for the public is scheduled this week as the state begins the process of developing plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Nebraska.

The webinar, hosted by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, is scheduled Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. to provide an overview of Nebraska’s Climate Pollution Reduction Planning Program.

The program is being financed by a $3 million grant from the Climate Pollution Reduction program that was part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Focus on voluntary steps

The NDEE, in a press release, said a Priority Climate Action Plan, due by March 1, will “identify high-priority, readily implemented actions to reduce GHG emissions, focusing on voluntary actions and financial incentives.”

By August 2025, the state must complete a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan to explore short-term and long-term emission reduction measures.

Both plans, the agency said, will solicit input from a variety of stakeholders across the state. It will also include analyses of benefits to low-income and underserved communities, along with requirements of the EPA grant.

The webinar on Oct. 17, the NDEE said, is a first step in the process.

It will provide an overview of current Nebraska greenhouse gas emissions, the elements the plans are required to cover, the economic sectors to be considered in the planning process, and information about the implementation grants.

Working groups need members

The NDEE is inviting interested persons and organizations to consider joining one of the following working groups that will help develop the plans: Agriculture/Natural and Working Lands; Energy Production; Transportation; Buildings, Housing, and Communities; and Energy-Intensive Industries & Waste Management.

The Webex link for the webinar is: https://sonvideo.webex.com/sonvideo/j.php?MTID=mc09768b373cc195d70bb6b8c6c8bd365.

A recording of the webinar will be posted on the Nebraska Climate Pollution Reduction Planning program web page (http://dee.ne.gov/ndeqprog.nsf/onweb/cprg.

The web page also includes information on joining stakeholder working groups and for subscribing to the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant email listserv.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

