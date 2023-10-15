Twin Loup make run to final of the MNAC volleyball tourney
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Twin Loup Wolves volleyball team entered the MNAC volleyball conference tournament with a 15-9 record and the 3-seed.
On Thursday in the quarterfinals, Twin Loup swept Arthur County.
Then, in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon, the Wolves upset 2-seed Anselmo-Merna in five sets.
In the final, Twin Loup was matched against top-seed Sandhills-Thedford, with the Knights getting the best of the Wolves in five sets.
Next up for Twin Loup, they host a triangular with SEM and Arcadia-Loup City on Tuesday to close out their regular season.
