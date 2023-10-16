Celebration of Golden Spike monument held at Golden Spike Tower

By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 43 foot tall monument to the Golden Spike, that completed the transcontinental railroad, was displayed in North Platte at the Golden Spike Tower over the weekend. A celebration commenced Monday morning to honor the spike and talk about its historical significance before it left North Platte later Monday.

The celebration included speeches from North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher as well as the artist who designed the monument.

Golden Spike train side
Golden Spike train side(Ian Mason/KNOP)

The Golden Spike monument is decorated with the faces of workers who helped build the railroad, as well as other important historical markers for the era that helped finish the project.

“The completion of the transcontinental railroad] was really, in essence, equivalent to the moonshot,” said Doug Foxley, chairman of the Golden Spike Foundation. “Because what happened is all of the sudden you could go from New York to Sacramento in seven days. All of the sudden things could happen immediately and in a safe fashion.”

The monument was commissioned by the Golden Spike Foundation to celebrate 150 years since the original golden spike was driven into the railroad tracks in 1869.

The monument’s final display will commence at Golden Spike Park in Brigham City, Utah.

Golden Spike south side
Golden Spike south side(Ian Mason/KNOP)

