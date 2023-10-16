Disturbed making Omaha tour stop in 2024

The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on...
The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on February 24, 2024.(Disturbed)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rockers Disturbed announced Monday the band will make a stop in Omaha early next year.

The band is taking its Take Back Your Life tour across North America in 2024, including a show at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Monday, Jan. 29. Supporting artists Falling in Reverse and Plush will also make appearances.

Tickets will be available with a presale beginning Tuesday; general sales will begin Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

