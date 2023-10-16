Golden Spike Monument visits North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Golden Spike Monument, an over 43 foot tall monument of a golden rail spike, visited North Platte on Sunday at the Golden Spike Tower.

It spent the entire day on Sunday at the tower so people could go out and see it. Guests were also invited to paint rail spikes to be used in an art piece to be displayed at the museum.

The piece was designed by Douwe Blumberg to celebrate the upcoming anniversary of when the real golden spike was hammered into the rails in 1869, signifying the rails connecting the two sides of the country.

Blumberg said the piece of art is mainly made out of aluminum and gold leaf, making it lighter than steel or copper. He also spent a lot of time considering what he wanted the spike to look like as well as studying the history of the Golden Spike.

“It’s such a complex story, it’s not just laying some rails in the desert and they meet and drive a spike between them,” Blumberg said. “This was a huge undertaking, 10s of thousands of people, for the era, millions, billions of dollars, the president signing this bill in the middle of a civil war that’s going to take 400,000 American lives. A very complicated story, how do you show that, what do you include?”

