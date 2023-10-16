Greater Nebraska man pleads guilty to three counts of animal cruelty

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A greater Nebraska man, who owns property in Lincoln and Logan counties, pled guilty to three counts of animal cruelty on Monday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

According to officials, 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck pled guilty to charges that were related to a March search warrant.

During a search of Mikoloyck’s property on March 1, law enforcement discovered over 150 dead cattle and also found over 1,000 sick and dying cattle including bulls, cows, and calves.

As a part of his probation, Mikolocyk must pay $400 in restitution to Logan County.

Mikoloyck was previously sentenced to probation in September in Lincoln County District Court after reaching a please deal with prosecutors.

His son, Matthew, also appeared in Lincoln County District Monday.

He was originally charged with ten counts of abandonment or cruel neglect of livestock. Judge Michael Piccolo dropped all but two of those charges. Mikoloyck pled guilty to those charges.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m..

