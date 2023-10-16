Greater Nebraska man pleads guilty to three counts of animal cruelty

Larry Mikoloyck, 75, pled guilty to three counts of animal cruelty at the Lincoln County...
Larry Mikoloyck, 75, pled guilty to three counts of animal cruelty at the Lincoln County Courthouse on Monday(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A greater Nebraska man, who owns property in Lincoln and Logan counties, pled guilty to three counts of animal cruelty on Monday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

According to officials, 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck pled guilty to charges that were related to a March search warrant.

During a search of Mikoloyck’s property on March 1, law enforcement discovered over 150 dead cattle and also found over 1,000 sick and dying cattle including bulls, cows, and calves.

As a part of his probation, Mikolocyk must pay $400 in restitution to Logan County.

Mikoloyck was previously sentenced to probation in September in Lincoln County District Court after reaching a please deal with prosecutors.

His son, Matthew, also appeared in Lincoln County District Monday.

He was originally charged with ten counts of abandonment or cruel neglect of livestock. Judge Michael Piccolo dropped all but two of those charges. Mikoloyck pled guilty to those charges.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m..

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPSP, Maxwell, Perkins County, Mullen, Sandhills-Thedford, DCS, South Loup clinch 8-man Playoffs
Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana
Next up for the Huskers, they visit the Northwestern Wildcats
No. 2 Nebraska look to stay undefeated against Northwestern
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway
One person was killed in a deadly explosion at Hornady Manufacturing west of Grand Island.
Victim identified in deadly explosion at Hornady plant near Grand Island

Latest News

Hope for a Home: Alexandrea
Warming with more sunshine to start the workweek
Austin Priest and Nikki Stevens were arrested Sunday on drug charges.
Two arrested following drug bust in North Platte
The Nebraska Athletic Department has updated its clear bag policy for all home athletic events...
Husker Athletics updates clear bag policy
Golden Spike train side
Celebration of Golden Spike monument held at Golden Spike Tower