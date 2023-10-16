Husker Athletics updates clear bag policy

The Nebraska Athletic Department has updated its clear bag policy for all home athletic events...
The Nebraska Athletic Department has updated its clear bag policy for all home athletic events and will implement those changes beginning with Friday night’s volleyball match against Michigan State at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Athletic Department has updated its clear bag policy for all home athletic events on Friday.

Nebraska’s clear bag policy for its athletic events began during the 2017-18 season. The in-season policy change is a result of feedback from fans at the start of the 2023 season and will better reflect the ever-changing market in the retail space and consumer buying habits.

The highlights and points of emphasis of the immediate changes, include:

  • All clear bags that are no larger than 12″x 6″x12″ will be allowed inside of Nebraska home athletic contests.
  • The policy change includes clear fanny packs, clear backpacks, clear string bags and other clear bag styles.
  • Straps on bags are allowed as long as the clear bag size limit is met, and the bag does not have other prohibited features listed within the policy.
  • Small bags, no larger than 4.5″ X 6.5″, that are not clear continue to be allowed (this includes the popular Rue bag).

The Nebraska Athletics event management team is in the process of a full review of the Clear Bag Policy for the 2024-25 athletic season. Any additional modifications would be made and communicated prior to Nebraska’s first home events next fall.

The updated full Clear Bag Policy can be found at the Huskers’ website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPSP, Maxwell, Perkins County, Mullen, Sandhills-Thedford, DCS, South Loup clinch 8-man Playoffs
Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana
Next up for the Huskers, they visit the Northwestern Wildcats
No. 2 Nebraska look to stay undefeated against Northwestern
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway
One person was killed in a deadly explosion at Hornady Manufacturing west of Grand Island.
Victim identified in deadly explosion at Hornady plant near Grand Island

Latest News

The Huskers are set to play against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday with kickoff...
Nebraska to face Northwestern Saturday with Haarberg as starting quarterback
Lexi Rodriguez
Rodriguez earns B1G Defensive Player of the Week
"He's a voice that the guys listen to and so when he speaks I think it goes a long way," Rhule...
HC Matt Rhule: "Luke is one of THE voices"
"I just want us to be that type of a team that like when you come to see us play you know what...
HC Matt Rhule on what he wants the team to be