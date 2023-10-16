Husker Athletics updates clear bag policy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Athletic Department has updated its clear bag policy for all home athletic events on Friday.

Nebraska’s clear bag policy for its athletic events began during the 2017-18 season. The in-season policy change is a result of feedback from fans at the start of the 2023 season and will better reflect the ever-changing market in the retail space and consumer buying habits.

The highlights and points of emphasis of the immediate changes, include:

All clear bags that are no larger than 12″x 6″x12″ will be allowed inside of Nebraska home athletic contests.

The policy change includes clear fanny packs, clear backpacks, clear string bags and other clear bag styles.

Straps on bags are allowed as long as the clear bag size limit is met, and the bag does not have other prohibited features listed within the policy.

Small bags, no larger than 4.5″ X 6.5″, that are not clear continue to be allowed (this includes the popular Rue bag).

The Nebraska Athletics event management team is in the process of a full review of the Clear Bag Policy for the 2024-25 athletic season. Any additional modifications would be made and communicated prior to Nebraska’s first home events next fall.

The updated full Clear Bag Policy can be found at the Huskers’ website.

