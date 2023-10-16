Huskers Earn Second-Straight Conference Shutout at Minnesota

St. Paul, Minn. - The Huskers scored a finish in each half while keeping the Gophers scoreless, as the Nebraska soccer team defeated Minnesota 2-0 on the road, Sunday afternoon.

The win over the Gophers marked the Huskers’ fourth-straight conference victory, and NU’s 11 wins on the season ties for the most since 2016, when the team qualified for the NCAA Tournament. With the 2-0 defeat, Nebraska improved to 11-2-3 (5-1-2 Big Ten), while Minnesota fell to 6-5-4 (2-4-2 Big Ten).

Weber started where she left off and continued her strong offensive attack as she recorded the first shot for either team in the fifth minute hitting the crossbar. Then in the 16th minute, Weber tallied her ninth finish of the season off a free kick from Nicola Hauk. Hauk drove the free kick into the 18-yard box, which was met by the Minnesota defense. Weber then gathered the ball off a header from the defense and shot the ball into the back right corner of the net.

Weber is now third in the conference standings in goals scored and second in both shots and shots on goal behind fellow Husker Eleanor Dale.

At the half, the Huskers led 1-0 overall and held the advantage in shots (7-5) and shots on goal (4-1).

The Huskers then extended their lead to 2-0 in the 52nd minute as Florence Belzile scored her third goal of the season. Gwen Lane, off a driving pass from Dale through the Gopher defense, sent a pass to Belzile in the goal box who found the back of the net past the Minnesota goalie. Dale’s assist brought her total points on the season to 46, good for first in the conference and second nationally.

The Gophers were aggressive and had chances to get on the board, but the Husker defense held steady to earn NU’s fifth shutout of the season.

Overall, Minnesota led in shots (16-10) and corners (11-0), but Nebraska had the advantage in shots on goal (6-2). Five Huskers recorded shots, led by Dale (4), Weber (2) and Belzile (2). Abbey Schwarz and Sadie Waite tallied a shot apiece.

In the goal, senior Sami Hauk played the entire game, earned her 22nd career win and recorded two saves. Hauk was joined by Lauryn Anglim, Dale, Nicola Hauk and Haley Peterson who also played 90 minutes.

Up next, the Huskers host Purdue for NU’s regular-season home finale on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m. (CT). Action will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

