K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.(Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An Oregon K-9 has a brand new look and some extra protection thanks to a generous donation.

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles in photos posted to Facebook. The equipment was bought with the help of a donation from Sandee Horton-Keet and Bobby Keet of Eagle Creek.

The Keets got to meet Valk and her handler when they donated the gear.

The sheriff’s office says the gear will help protect Valk while she’s searching through dense bushes and overgrown areas. It will also help protect her from weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPSP, Maxwell, Perkins County, Mullen, Sandhills-Thedford, DCS, South Loup clinch 8-man Playoffs
Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana
Next up for the Huskers, they visit the Northwestern Wildcats
No. 2 Nebraska look to stay undefeated against Northwestern
Nebraska women’s basketball guard Allison Weidner suffered a right leg injury in practice on...
Weidner out for season with injury
The Platte River Fitness Series hosted their annual Lake to Lake Relay on Saturday.
Platte River Fitness Series hosts Lake to Lake Relay

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge weighing gag order on Trump in 2020 election case says prosecutors’ proposal may be too broad
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie...
FBI report: Violent crime decreases to pre-pandemic levels, but property crime is on the rise
Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday, but...
Several earthquakes shake far north coast region of California but no harm reported