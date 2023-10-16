Man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old girl he met playing Roblox, other online video games

Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online...
Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.(Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAR, Del. (Gray News) – A man in Delaware was arrested and charged in connection with kidnapping an 11-year-old child he met playing an online video game, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A news release issued by prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes states members of the Wayne Police Department investigated reports of a missing 11-year-old child on Sept. 10, 2023.

Officers found her in Bear, Delaware.

Based on their investigation, authorities determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.

They say he took her from Wayne, New Jersey to Bear, Delaware – about 140 miles away from her home - without her parents knowing.

He was arrested in Bear, Delaware, and extradited to New Jersey where he’s awaiting trial.

Authorities could not provide any further information regarding the 11-year-old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPSP, Maxwell, Perkins County, Mullen, Sandhills-Thedford, DCS, South Loup clinch 8-man Playoffs
Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana
Next up for the Huskers, they visit the Northwestern Wildcats
No. 2 Nebraska look to stay undefeated against Northwestern
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway
One person was killed in a deadly explosion at Hornady Manufacturing west of Grand Island.
Victim identified in deadly explosion at Hornady plant near Grand Island

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court leaves in place a court victory for PETA over North Carolina’s ag-gag law
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses