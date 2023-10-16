Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPSP, Maxwell, Perkins County, Mullen, Sandhills-Thedford, DCS, South Loup clinch 8-man Playoffs
Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana
Next up for the Huskers, they visit the Northwestern Wildcats
No. 2 Nebraska look to stay undefeated against Northwestern
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway
One person was killed in a deadly explosion at Hornady Manufacturing west of Grand Island.
Victim identified in deadly explosion at Hornady plant near Grand Island

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court leaves in place a court victory for PETA over North Carolina’s ag-gag law
Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online...
Man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old girl he met playing Roblox, other online video games
Jaylen Burns
Classes canceled at Jackson State University after student killed on campus
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses