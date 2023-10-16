Mother accused of killing daughter

MODESTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California mother is behind bars following the death of her own daughter.

Police said the mom killed the girl inside their Modesto apartment over the weekend.

Another child was inside the apartment at the time of the incident but was not hurt, police said.

It was the father who made the 911 call just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon, claiming his wife killed their daughter.

“We have an rp on the line, unintelligible, saying their their wife killed their daughter,” the 911 dispatcher said. “Dad is saying that his daughter is 11-44. Mom still inside, sounds like it was a knife wound?”

When police arrived at the Crown Ridge Apartments on Scenic Drive, they found a young girl dead inside one of the units.

Police said they arrested Mina Nazari for murder.

Modesto police have not released the girl’s age or details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Experts said the whole family should seek out professional help as they try to process the indescribable loss.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, in 2021, over 1,8000 children died from abuse and neglect in the U.S.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Kalene Kahn talked about how a family processes this type of trauma, particularly for the young child still inside that home following the apparent homicide.

“When someone goes through trauma, they are carrying around a nervous system now that just feels unsafe at any or all times. So really, it’s the family flooding that child’s nervous system with ‘Hey, you’re safe,’” she said.

And Kahn said it’s not the children who also may need help.

“For anybody who is supporting a child going through trauma ... find support for yourself, too,” she said.

With the right support, the pain wont go away, but it can be something they can cope with, Kahn said.

“It’s something you’ll carry for your lifetime. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be intense, overwhelming waves that drown you every day,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.