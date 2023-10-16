Nebraska Football: Purdue kickoff time, TV information announced

Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff with television coverage provided by FS1.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff with television coverage provided by FS1. The matchup with Purdue will be Nebraska’s second consecutive home game, as this Saturday’s matchup with Northwestern is also set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.

The full list of Big Ten televised games for Oct. 28 is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 28

12pm ET/11am CT

Indiana at Penn State – CBS

Maryland at Northwestern – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Purdue at Nebraska – FS1 (previously listed as 12pm or 3:30/4pm ET)

Michigan State at Minnesota – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Ohio State at Wisconsin – NBC

