Nebraska to face Northwestern Saturday with Haarberg as starting quarterback

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers are set to play against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Television coverage will be provided by the Big Ten Network.

The Huskers and Wildcats were off last week and each currently sit at 3-3 record and 1-2 in mark in conference play. Huskers posted a 20-7 victory in their most recent outing, an Oct. 6 victory at Illinois. The Wildcats hold the same record as the Huskers after defeating Howard, 23-20, in a non-conference game on Oct. 7.

Head Coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media Monday morning and gave an update on the status of the Nebraska quarterbacks. “Yeah I think we’re working hard to get Jeff (Sims) to be the best he can be, working hard to get Heinrich (Haarberg) and Chubba (Purdy) to be the best they can be,” he said.

Rhule also said Haarberg will be the starting quarterback. “Heinrich’s played well, Heinrich’s done some good things, so he’ll be the starter,” he said.

Rhule gave an update on a few injured Husker players, including linebacker Luke Reimer. Reimer is expected to play Saturday after he missed back-to-back games due to an infection, which hospitalized him.

Before the game against Illinois, Rhule said Reimer had sent a message to the guys offering encouragement. “He’s a voice that the guys listen to and so when he speaks I think it goes a long way,” Rhule said.

The game can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the official Huskers App.

