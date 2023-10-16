Nice and mild temperatures Monday; Feeling Summer-like and dry Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- The skies will be sunny with Fall like temperatures Monday, with it being Summer like during the day Tuesday.

High pressure is under control, and this will keep things under control across the region for our Monday. A northwesterly flow across the area will continue to make the airmass feeling like it suppose to feel this time of year to slightly above average. Highs will be climbing up into the 60s and 70s and the sky will be filled with sunshine and calm winds will be noticed during the day. Overnight lows will drop down into the 30s and 40s with clear skies and the winds will stay chill with a southerly flow being acquired, and that will increase the humidity some.

A peaceful and mild day during our Monday (Andre Brooks)

During Tuesday, our high pressure system will continue to move towards the east, and this will open up the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring in abnormally warm temperatures, to the point of it feeling summer-like. Highs will be increasing into the low to mid 80s, with the winds increasing to breezy, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s. A cold front will be pushing into the area Tuesday Night into Wednesday, and this will bring us some cooler values into the area, with highs only reaching the 60s on Wednesday. Thursday into Friday, temperatures will rise once again with indices in the upper 60s to mid 70s with sunshine remaining.

Pattern change coming between Tuesday and Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

