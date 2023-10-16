Pet of the Week: Meet Jovi!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jovi is a down to earth, loving, lap cat who is looking for a new home.

Jovi is an indoor cat who loves to talk, play, and just be loved. She even likes to be picked up, which she will even ask for.

She is good with other cats as well as some dogs. She would go well with any calm family. She is in perfect health and has had all of her vaccines.

She is currently being fostered by TNR North Platte (Trap, Neuter, Return), you can contact them by clicking on their name in this article to reach out to them. TNR North Platte requires a $75 adoption fee to sponsor the care of the animal, as well as a signed NO declaw agreement.

