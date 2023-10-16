Rodriguez earns B1G Defensive Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Rodriguez led the Huskers to a pair of wins against Michigan State and Penn State by averaging 4.86 digs per set along with 1.57 assists per set.

The two-time All-American libero tied her season high with 18 digs in a sweep of No. 13 Penn State on Saturday night. She had 12 digs alone in the first set. Rodriguez also had four set assists and was perfect on 23 receptions.

On Friday night against Michigan State, Rodriguez had 16 digs in a 3-1 win with seven set assists and 10 perfect receptions.

Rodriguez’ floor defense was key as the Huskers held their opponents to a combined .106 hitting percentage on the weekend. She earns her fourth career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor.

