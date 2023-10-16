Rodriguez earns B1G Defensive Player of the Week

Lexi Rodriguez
Lexi Rodriguez(Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Rodriguez led the Huskers to a pair of wins against Michigan State and Penn State by averaging 4.86 digs per set along with 1.57 assists per set.

The two-time All-American libero tied her season high with 18 digs in a sweep of No. 13 Penn State on Saturday night. She had 12 digs alone in the first set. Rodriguez also had four set assists and was perfect on 23 receptions.

On Friday night against Michigan State, Rodriguez had 16 digs in a 3-1 win with seven set assists and 10 perfect receptions.

Rodriguez’ floor defense was key as the Huskers held their opponents to a combined .106 hitting percentage on the weekend. She earns her fourth career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPSP, Maxwell, Perkins County, Mullen, Sandhills-Thedford, DCS, South Loup clinch 8-man Playoffs
Two people are being charged with the death of a former Logan County man in Montana.
Two charged in connection with a former Logan County man’s death in Montana
Next up for the Huskers, they visit the Northwestern Wildcats
No. 2 Nebraska look to stay undefeated against Northwestern
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway
One person was killed in a deadly explosion at Hornady Manufacturing west of Grand Island.
Victim identified in deadly explosion at Hornady plant near Grand Island

Latest News

"He's a voice that the guys listen to and so when he speaks I think it goes a long way," Rhule...
HC Matt Rhule: "Luke is one of THE voices"
"I just want us to be that type of a team that like when you come to see us play you know what...
HC Matt Rhule on what he wants the team to be
"The only reason why we have the opportunities we have is because there's so much care about...
HC Matt Rhule: "I go back and I just look at history"
Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT...
Nebraska Football: Purdue kickoff time, TV information announced