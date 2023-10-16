Two arrested following drug bust in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug bust on the south side of North Platte Sunday.

According to North Platte Police, a car driven by Austin Priest, 34, failed to stay in its lane as it was making its way into town after exiting Interstate 80. Officers pulled over the vehicle and searched it with the help of their drug dog. Officers found more than one pound of meth inside a large cellphone package.

Priest’s passenger, Nikki Stevens, 45, was also arrested. They were booked in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Both are charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver more than 140 grams.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.