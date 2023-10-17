3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Journey finished her journey by visiting the Alaska’s five national parks in October. (SOURCE: KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A 3-year-old has completed a record-breaking journey across the United States.

What started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado turned into a quest to go to all 63 national parks for the appropriately named Journey Castillo.

Journey’s parents, Eric and Valerie Castillo, took her to the park when she was only a few weeks old. They then decided to set the goal for their daughter to visit all of the national parks by the time she turned 3 years old.

By the time Journey was 2 years old, she had been to 44 National Parks.

Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.
Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)

In August, Journey and her family were back in Duluth, Minnesota to celebrate her third birthday as they made their way to Isle Royale National Park.

As of October 2023, Journey is now officially the youngest person to visit all of the U.S. National Parks.

Alaska was the last state for the family to visit, and Journey finished her journey by visiting the state’s five national parks.

For more information on Journey’s explorations, you can visit her website.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

