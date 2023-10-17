All aboard the WeatherCoaster 3000; Up and down temperatures over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The temperatures this week will feel like we are on a roller coaster at the Nebraska State Fair, with mainly sunny skies.

A high pressure system is located to our east, and this will allow for us to see warmer than normal temperatures throughout the day Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry conditions will continue during the day Tuesday with calm to slightly breezy winds. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a fast moving and dry cold front will dry up the air and cool temperatures down for our Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be back to seasonable norms, which will be in the 60s with parched skies still around.

A rollercoaster experience over the next week across the region (Andre Brooks)

A new area of high pressure builds in and fives towards the south and east. This will moderate the temperatures Thursday into Saturday, with highs climbing into the 70s with ample sunshine. During the day Sunday into Monday, another fast moving and dry cold front will push on in and drop temperatures down into the 60s with nothing but sun during this duration.

