Cozad woman faces arson, attempted murder charges for house fire

Brenda Lawrance was arrested Sunday after she intentionally set a house on fire with two people...
Brenda Lawrance was arrested Sunday after she intentionally set a house on fire with two people inside.(Dawson County Detention Center)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - A Dawson County woman is behind bars for attempted first-degree murder after she intentionally set a home on fire with two people inside over the weekend.

According to the arrest affidavit, 50-year-old Brenda Lawrance started three different fires at 1312 F St. in Cozad around noon on Sunday using a plumber’s torch and an aerosol can as a flamethrower. There were two people inside the home at the time of the fire and tried to stop Lawrance, but were hurt in the process.

Lawrance is being held on a $500,000 bond at 10%. She also faces two counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree arson.

Lawrance is due back in Dawson County Court at 11 a.m. for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26.

