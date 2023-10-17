DHHS begins public comment period for Let Them Grow Act

(MGN ONLINE)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Department of Health and Human Services has released the final draft of regulations for the Let Them Grow Act and will begin receiving written comments immediately.

On Oct. 2, Governor Jim Pillen signed the Let Them Grown Act. Under the new Nebraska bill, anyone under 19 would be restricted from having genital or non-genital gender-altering surgeries. There could be restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapies but the specifics would be determined by the state’s chief medical officer.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on the adoption of a new regulation chapter to outline the requirements for doctors and nurses to prescribe approved puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or both to people.

These prerequisites include the minimum number of gender-identity-focused contact hours, elements of informed patient consent, patient medical record documentation requirements, and a minimum waiting period between informed consent and administration, prescribing, or delivery of such drugs.

DHHS said they hope to receive feedback from all involved persons, including medical experts and individuals with lived experience, and that all comments received will be reviewed and considered equally.

In addition, a public hearing will be held on Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln Room at 4100 N 84th St., to accept verbal comments. DHHS encourages participants to bring a written copy of all oral comments.

Depending on the number of speakers at the public hearing, participants may be unable to provide oral comments. Residents are strongly encouraged to submit written comments. DHHS said comments provided through the public comment process will be evaluated in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act.

Additional information can be found on the Frequently Asked Questions page on the DHHS website.

NDOT encourages interested individuals to provide written comments via mail, fax, or email, no later than 11:59 p.m. on the day of the hearing. Comments may be faxed to 402-742-2382, emailed to dhhs.regulations@nebraska.gov or mailed to:

DHHS Legal Services

PO Box 95026

Lincoln NE 68509-5026

