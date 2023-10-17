Fans welcomed to Memorial Stadium on 100th year dedication anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As part of the 100-year anniversary celebration of Memorial Stadium, Nebraska Athletics is opening the historic East Stadium entrance to fans on Friday, Oct. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to get a professional picture under the original stadium rotunda and “Through These Gates Pass the Greatest Fan In College Football” sign. Professional photographers will be on site to take photos of families and groups free of charge.

On October 20, 1923, Memorial Stadium was officially dedicated. Following the ceremonies, Nebraska and Kansas played to a 0-0 tie.

The 100-Year Memorial Stadium commemorative book and stadium bench seats will be available for purchase inside the East Stadium lobby.

Parking is available in the Memorial Mall/Memorial Loop on the east side of the Stadium. Please enter the stadium through Gate 20.

