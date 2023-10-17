Huskers announce wrestling TV coverage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A total of five Nebraska wrestling duals will be televised nationally during the 2023-24 season, as the Big Ten announced TV information and start times Tuesday morning.

Nebraska’s home duals against Iowa (Jan. 12) and Michigan (Feb. 9) and its road duals at Minnesota (Jan. 19), Wisconsin (Jan. 28) and Penn State (Feb. 18) will all be carried on the Big Ten Network.

In addition, BTN will also air the first session, semifinals and the championship of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament from College Park, Md. The consolation and seventh-place matches in session two and three will be aired on B1G+.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.