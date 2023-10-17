Judge dismisses First Amendment lawsuit against GI Northwest school district

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal judge Monday dismissed a lawsuit which claimed that Grand Island Northwest school district violated the First Amendment.

Former Northwest student Marcus Pennell, the Nebraska High School Press Association and the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the school district in federal court on March 31 claiming the district violated the First Amendment last year when they shut down the “Viking Saga” school paper.

Northwest shut down the “Viking Saga” newspaper in 2022 after student reporters covered LGBTQ+ topics.

In his Monday ruling, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard ruled that Pennell could not claim that he was injured because the school stopped publishing the newspaper after he graduated. He wrote in part, “Thus, the defendants’ decision—even if done to regulate specific viewpoints—cannot be said to have infringed upon Pennell’s legally protected interests.”

Gerrard also dismissed the claim that the school paper was a public forum in which Pennell would have been entitled to participate even after graduation, writing in part, “High-school-sponsored publications, that are reserved as a supervised learning experience and produced as part of the educational curriculum, are typically a nonpublic forum.” Gerrard also wrote, “...Pennell does not have standing to allege he was injured by the closing of a non-public forum in that he had no constitutionally protected right to participate.”

Although the school district claimed the decision to close the paper was unrelated to the issue in which LBGTQ issues were covered, the lawsuit referred to a public comment from a school board official which linked the decision directly to the paper’s content. Zach Mader, vice president of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education, told the Grand Island Independent there was “a little bit of hostility” related to “editorials that were essentially, I guess what I would say, LGBTQ.”

The lawsuit argued that school officials’ decision to shutter the newspaper violated plaintiffs’ First Amendment free speech rights on three counts: their right to be free of viewpoint discrimination, their right to be free of retaliation and their right to receive information.

In his ruling, Gerrard pointed out that his dismissal was related to issues of Pennell’s standing and not whether the First Amendment had been violated. He wrote in part, “Thus, school administrators would be wise to remember that polices and decisions to restrict speech in student newspapers, even those operating as nonpublic forums, may run afoul of the First Amendment if they reflect ‘an effort to suppress expression merely because the public officials oppose a speaker’s view. ‘”

Gerrard dismissed the case without prejudice, which is a legal term meaning that the person who filed the lawsuit could bring up the case again.

Nebraska ACLU Legal Director Rose Godinez issued this statement after Gerrard’s ruling, “Students wrote about LGBTQ+ topics, then the school shut down their paper. It is as simple as that. We respectfully disagree with the judge’s finding that our clients don’t have standing to bring this case and vindicate their rights. However, we appreciate the order emphasizing that this decision is solely related to standing rather than school officials’ conduct. Likewise, we welcome its general warning to school administrators on restricting speech in student newspapers. For now, we plan to take time to discuss this order with our clients. Nothing about this turn of events changes our commitment to ensuring that LGBTQ+ students can learn free of discriminatory retaliation in our schools.”

Local4 has contacted Grand Island Northwest Superintendent Dr. Jeff Edwards for comment and are waiting to hear back.

The Viking Saga has since restarted publication in an online format.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.