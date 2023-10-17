NDOT crew member killed while cleaning up spill on roadway in Hamilton County

By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska Department of Transportation crew member was killed Tuesday while he was helping clean up a spill on a roadway in Hamilton County, NDOT said.

NDOT said at 12:30 p.m. its crew members, including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Roads Department were on Highway 34, near the Giltner Spur assisting in clean-up after a spill of corn mash.

The preliminary investigation showed that during the clean-up, a GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on Highway 34, lost control, and hit the NDOT crew member, NDOT said.

A sheriff’s deputy and others on scene responded immediately trying to save the worker’s life but he died at the scene.

Identities of those involved are being withheld at this time pending family notification. No other injuries were reported.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full crash reconstruction investigation.

