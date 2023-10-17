NDOT crewmember killed in Hamilton County crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that a member of the NDOT team died in a crash in Hamilton County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Highway 34, near the Giltner Spur. Officials, including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Roads Department, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation were on scene assisting in clean-up after a spill of corn mash on the roadway.

NDOT said during that process, a GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on Highway 34, lost control, and struck a member of the NDOT crew.

A sheriff’s deputy and others on scene responded immediately. The NDOT crewmember was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Identities of those involved are being withheld at this time pending family notification. No other injuries were reported.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full crash reconstruction investigation.

