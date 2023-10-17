Non-profit newspaper asks Governor Pillen to “reflect” following comments about reporter’s ethnicity

Pillen was quoted on a radio show deflecting a question about an investigative report, instead telling the host all listeners needed to know was where the reporter was born
The executive director of the non-profit which launched the Flatwater Free Press is asking Governor Jim Pillen to reflect on a comment he made.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The executive director of the non-profit which launched the Flatwater Free Press, an independent online newspaper focused on investigative reporting, is asking Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to reflect on a comment he made about a reporter.

In the article, Matt Wynn writes that Pillen wrote off reporter Yanqi Xu based on where she was born and raised when asked on KFAB radio about a Flatwater Free Press story investigating the environmental impacts of Pillen Family Farms.

Flatwater Free Press reporter, Yanqi Xu.
Flatwater Free Press reporter, Yanqi Xu.(Flatwater Free Press)

Xu’s investigation, published in September, found 16 of Pillen’s hog farms had recorded nitrate levels in water higher than 50 parts per million, five times higher than what is considered safe to drink. The story added that employees at one of Pillen’s farms constructed a PVC pipe to drain pig waste into a freshwater channel.

“Four days after we published that story, Governor Jim Pillen called into KFAB radio from a trade mission in Japan. He touted Nebraska’s historical support for immigrants, saying ‘We are the most welcoming state in the country,’ Then the governor was asked to comment on Yanqi’s work,” Wynn wrote.

Pillen replied, “Number one, I didn’t read it. And I won’t. Number two, all you got to do is look at the author. The author is from communist China. What more do you need to know?”

Wynn writes that these comments are infuriating, saddening and embarrassing. He said he’s called Pillen’s office and emailed his staff about the comments but the Governor hasn’t responded.

“I hope he still will,” Wynn wrote. “I hope that he takes the time to reflect on his response and understand why it may make many thousands of Nebraskans feel less welcome here.”

Wynn said Xu is from Guangzhou, China and studied English and international journalism in Beijing. He said she moved to the U.S. to get a master’s degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia, worked for the National Freedom of Information Coalition, was a radio anchor, worked for the National Institute of Computer-Assisted Reporting and reported for the North Carolina Policy Watch. Wynn said she’s worked for the Flatwater Free Press for two years.

“She’s whip smart. She’s pit bull stubborn. She’s a courageous reporter, a remarkable reporter,” Wynn said. “She’s remarkable, period.”

Wynn said Xu was also recently awarded a visa for those with “extraordinary ability” by the United States government.

10/11 has asked Governor Jim Pillen for comment on his statement, and whether he believes it reflects his message the Nebraska is welcoming to immigrants. We haven’t received a response.

