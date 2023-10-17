North Platte City Council discusses new public safety building

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the potential of a new public safety building.

The city council is looking to hire a planning firm to look at all of the different options and for consultants to begin the process of a new public safety building. This is not for the construction for the new building, but rather the planning stages for it, according to North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

“Planning of a new public safety building and it’s not the actual construction of that building but rather hiring a consultant who would make a plan for the city to place a new public service building in some location in the city. They might recommend going in the same place it is today they might recommend building a new building in a new location we don’t know. We wanted some experts to plan on what the future might look like,” Kelliher said.

The cost of the potential new public safety building is unknown.

You can find the discussion of the potential new public safety building here.

