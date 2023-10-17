OSHA investigation underway into deadly Hornady explosion

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal investigation is underway into the explosion that killed a Hornady Manufacturing employee last Friday.

Adriana Alvarez, 32, died from an explosion in a chemical compound building at the plant located at 8318 W Old Potash Hwy. That location is on the old Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant. The state fire marshal said the explosion happened in the PVE West Building at that location “during the mixing process of the primer compound.”

OSHA regulations require that work-related deaths be reported within eight hours. An OSHA investigation is a standard practice in case of death. OSHA inspectors have six months to complete the investigation.

Alvarez’s family released a statement saying she leaves behind a wife and daughter. They say that family was everything to her and she was the best wife and mom, taking pride in her little family.

Adriana 'Audie' Alvarez died in an explosion at Hornady Manufacturing west of Grand Island. (Courtesy of the family)

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said Friday that two men were also injured in the explosion. One of the men showed symptoms of a concussion and the other showed symptoms related to breathing dust and fumes. Both employees were taken to the hospital, treated and released the same day.

On Monday, executives Steve and Jason Hornady issued this statement, “We are devastated for our employee, their family and loved ones, as well as the entire Hornady team. We are working with all agencies to investigate the cause. This production incident was isolated to our primer facility and did not impact any of the manufacturing facilities. We appreciate the outreach we have received while we grieve the loss of one of our own.”

Hornady Manufacturing is a long-time Grand Island business which makes bullets and ammunition.

