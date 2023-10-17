Retired astronaut Scott Kelly speaks as a part of Town Hall Lecture Series

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Town Hall Lecture Series welcomed former United States Navy pilot and astronaut Scott Kelly as the second speaker of the 2023-24 series on Tuesday.

Kelly is a former military fighter pilot and test pilot, an engineer, a retired astronaut, a retired U.S. Navy captain, and a veteran of four space flights. He talked about his career and how to inspire and motivate those to challenge themselves in life.

“You know my background as a kid growing up not being motivated or studious and then finding that motivation and how I found it. I talk about doing hard and challenging things and how I was able to accomplish that in my career in the military and at NASA, you know talking stories about mostly space flight and how they relate to challenging yourself,” Kelly said.

Out of the dozens of different topics to talk about a record-breaking career in space that Kelly had, he talked about one that fascinated so many. That would be the feeling of being inside a space shuttle or rocket during a launch to outer space.

“It feels like the hand of God is lifting you off that launch pad and is just throwing you into outer space. I know if you have been to a shuttle launch in person or have seen it on TV or just seeing it here on now, looks like the space shuttle is lifting up slowly. When you are inside, there is nothing slow about this, you get the feeling you are going somewhere, you’re not sure where you’re going but you know you’re going back to Florida. And within eight and a half minutes you are flying around the Earth at 17,500 miles per hour in a vacuum,” Kelly said.

Kelly believes that NASA or other independent space organizations can get to the planet Mars in the future, but not to treat Mars as a ‘lifeboat’ to get off Earth.

Kelly also said that working at NASA and working with such a diverse team on his many missions made him look at the people of the world differently.

“At NASA, I learned that the great things that they do is have a very diverse workforce, people from around the world, different countries that we had to work with and I think is one kind of the superpower of an organization like that,” Kelly said. “Of course planet Earth, you look out at planet Earth it is very beautiful, you don’t see any political borders like we do on maps. It looks like we are all a part of the same community, the same planet. You know we are all basically astronauts flying through space on one spaceship that is spaceship Earth and we need to take care of it.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.