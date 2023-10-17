Spontaneous combustion blamed for Lawrence church fire

Local4 News at 5
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency blames stain rags being used in a renovation project for last week’s fire that damaged Sacred Heart church in Lawrence.

The fire marshal said the fire was an accident and was the result of spontaneous combustion of the stain rags.

The renovation was nearly complete before the Oct. 12 fire caused smoke damage and well as partial collapse of the church floor.

Catholic Diocese of Lincoln spokesman said last week that a parishioner discovered smoke coming from the church’s sanctuary about 5:45 that morning. The Lawrence fire department responded quickly, but was unable to prevent extensive damage to the floor and heavy smoke damage inside the church.

Photos provided by the diocese showed the floor collapsed in one area of the church and heavy smoke damage to interior walls.

The church will be closed for the near future. Parishioners will be able to attend mass at St. Stephen Church in Lawrence or at Assumption Church in DeWeese.

It’s not known when Sacred Heart church will open again.

