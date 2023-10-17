Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valley County sheriff

NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.
NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested the Valley County Sheriff following a months-long investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.

NSP has been assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Hurlburt was lodged in Hall County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

