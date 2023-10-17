Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valley County sheriff

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested the Valley County Sheriff following a months-long investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.

NSP has been assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Hurlburt was lodged in Hall County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

