Cooler with mainly sunny skies Wednesday; Milder with plentiful sunshine Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Cooler temperatures are in store for the day Wednesday, with it getting warmer Thursday into Friday, with mainly sunny skies.

High pressure is situated to our north and west. This system will allow for the air mass to be drier and cooler than what we saw across the area Tuesday. This will make the air mass feel more like Fall. Highs will be climbing into the 60s with it being dry. Winds will be on the breezy side, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph to near 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s, with some 30s possible with calmer winds and clear skies.

Tranquil and cool conditions expected for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Thursday into Friday, our high pressure system will be pushing south and east. This will allow for the temperatures to climb back into the 70s with sunny skies and becoming little more humid. As we head into the weekend, another fast moving cold front will be ushering in, and this will bring temperatures back down into the mid 60s to low 70s with arid conditions.

Warmer and quiet weather remains across the area Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

