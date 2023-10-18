Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County

File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Five people were taken into custody Tuesday following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Keith County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper spotted a Nissan Versa speeding westbound on Interstate 80 around 12:10 p.m. MT. The trooper also received information that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Iowa.

The vehicle exited I-80 at the Paxton interchange and the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver, an 18-year-old male, exited the vehicle appearing to comply with the trooper, until one of the passengers exited the vehicle and entered the driver’s seat. The original driver then entered a passenger seat they drove off westbound on I-80. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Additional units used stop sticks to bring the car to a stop near mile marker 140, just west of Paxton. All five people inside the car were taken into custody without further incident.

The original driver was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and no operator’s license. The second driver, Yovani Alfonso Rivas, 32, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license. The three other subjects were identified as Carlos Alberto, 26, Jordan Medina, 26, and an 18-year-old male. All five occupants are from Venezuela.

They were all arrested for possession of stolen property – more than $5,000 and lodged in the Keith County Jail.

The Keith County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.

L-R: Carlos Alberto, Jordan Medina, Yovani Rivas
L-R: Carlos Alberto, Jordan Medina, Yovani Rivas(Keith County Jail)

