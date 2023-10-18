Gothenburg dominate Amherst at home to close regular season

Swedes close regular season with sweep of Amherst at home to improve to 27-1
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes volleyball team hosted the Amherst Broncos on Tuesday night to close out their regular season.

The Swedes swept the Broncos; 25-19, 25-11, 25-13.

Gothenburg improved to 27-1 on the season, with 25 of their victories coming by sweeps, their lone loss on the season is to Minden.

The Swedes now move their attention to sub districts, they’ve been drawn into C1-11, where they will face Chase County, Cozad, Ogallala and Hershey.

