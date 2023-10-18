Governor Pillen accepting applications to fill Senator Briese’s legislative seat

Local4 News at 11:30
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Governor Jim Pillen announced Wednesday he is accepting applications to fill the vacancy by Albion Senator Tom Briese of District 41.

Sen. Briese, who will assume his new role as state treasurer on Nov. 1, submitted his resignation to the Governor on Oct. 17, effective Oct. 31. Gov. Pillen’s appointee will complete the remainder of Sen. Briese’s elected term through 2024.

Applications for the District 41 legislative seat can be submitted through the governor’s website here or in writing to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.

