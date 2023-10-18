How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote

Most voted for Jim Jordan; Bacon stands by Kevin McCarthy
US Capitol building
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here’s who the Congressional from Nebraska and Iowa cast their ballots for on Wednesday’s vote for Speaker of the House.

Their selections mirrored the votes they cast on Tuesday, with most voting for Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, but Don Bacon of Nebraska casting his vote for former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The totals for the rest of the House were much the same as Tuesday as well, with Jordan and McCarthy each losing one vote. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries received 212 votes again on Wednesday, but Jordan received 199. Steve Scalise again received seven votes, but McCarthy got five and 10 votes were cast for others on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, all members of Congress representing Nebraska and western Iowa had previously voted against removing Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

