NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Knights volleyball team hosted the Southeast Bobcats in their home finale on Tuesday night.

The Knights swept the Bobcats; 25-15, 25-15, 25-18.

Next up for North Platte, they visit Columbus to take on Central CC on Thursday at 6 p.m.

