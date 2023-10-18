Odessa man, registered sex offender facing new charges out of Buffalo County

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Odessa man is behind bars in Buffalo County on sexual assault charges.

William Guthrie, 44, is facing two counts of sexual assault of a child.

The court records detailing what led to his arrest have been sealed. But according to the criminal complaint, the incidents are said to have happened between September 2017 and July 2018, and again between February 2020 and September 2023.

The victim was under the age of 12 in both instances, according to court documents.

Guthrie is a registered sex offender following a conviction of first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Adams County in 2000.

