Republic Plains Activity Conference crowns 2023 Volleyball champ

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Republic Plains Activity Conference (RPAC) began its 2023 Volleyball Conference Tournament late last week.

In the east division, the Roughriders of Southwest garnered a first-round bye with a top seed. Bertrand would get the best of Alma in the first round as Southern Valley got the best of Medicine Valley and Cambridge beat Arapahoe.

Meanwhile, in the west division, Wallace claimed a first-round bye, Maxwell fell to Maywood-Hayes Center, Wauneta Palisade upset Hitchcock County and Paxton got the best of Dundy-County-Stratton.

Second-round action in the east division saw Southwest get the best of Bertrand while Cambridge beat Southern Valley. In the west, it was Wallace topping Maywood-Hayes Center and Paxton beating Wauneta Palisade.

Monday evening, both Southwest and Cambridge along with Wallace and Paxton had five set fillers in down-to-the-wire matchups that saw Wallace and Southwest on top, setting up an RPAC Championship game between to top two seeds of each division.

Southwest would go on to beat Wallace in three sets, 25-21, 26-24, and, 25-23 as the Roughriders claimed the 2023 RPAC Volleyball Championship with Wallace coming in second, Cambridge coming in third and Paxton coming in fourth after the Trojans beat the Tigers in three sets prior to the championship game at McCook Community College.

