RPAC Volleyball action continues, Wallace hosts Paxton with the championship game on the line

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday, the Republic Plains Activity Conference (RPAC) continued its 2023 conference volleyball tournament. In the west division, Maxwell and Wauneta-Palisade won their consolation games against Hitchcock County and Maywood-Hayes Center respectively.

Wallace and Paxton were set to face off to see who would represent the west division in the conference championship, marking the third meeting this season between the Wildcats and the Tigers with Wallace victorious two sets to one when they meant for the first time this season and sweeping Paxton on two separate occasions in early October.

First set action here, Sarah Brott delivers a dagger that is out of reach for the home Wildcats. There was no shortage of impressive volleys in this matchup, Emalee Nicholson was awake and ready in the backrow but Wallace’s Senior Kendly Flaming was there with the block.

The game wound up being a five-set thriller! But Wallace pulls away in the fifth set to secure the victory and advance to the championship game of this year’s RPAC Volleyball tournament, where they’ll face Southwest after the Roughriders beat Cambridge in five sets as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.