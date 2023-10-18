RPAC Volleyball action continues, Wallace hosts Paxton with the championship game on the line

RPAC Volleyball action continues, Wallace hosts Paxton with the championship game on the line
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday, the Republic Plains Activity Conference (RPAC) continued its 2023 conference volleyball tournament. In the west division, Maxwell and Wauneta-Palisade won their consolation games against Hitchcock County and Maywood-Hayes Center respectively.

Wallace and Paxton were set to face off to see who would represent the west division in the conference championship, marking the third meeting this season between the Wildcats and the Tigers with Wallace victorious two sets to one when they meant for the first time this season and sweeping Paxton on two separate occasions in early October.

First set action here, Sarah Brott delivers a dagger that is out of reach for the home Wildcats. There was no shortage of impressive volleys in this matchup, Emalee Nicholson was awake and ready in the backrow but Wallace’s Senior Kendly Flaming was there with the block.

The game wound up being a five-set thriller! But Wallace pulls away in the fifth set to secure the victory and advance to the championship game of this year’s RPAC Volleyball tournament, where they’ll face Southwest after the Roughriders beat Cambridge in five sets as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana 'Audie' Alvarez died in an explosion at Hornady Manufacturing west of Grand Island.
Victim identified in deadly explosion at Hornady plant near Grand Island
Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT...
Nebraska Football: Purdue kickoff time, TV information announced
A sheriff’s deputy and others on scene responded immediately trying to save the worker’s life...
NDOT crew member killed while cleaning up spill on roadway in Hamilton County
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
Larry Mikoloyck, 75, pled guilty to three counts of animal cruelty at the Lincoln County...
Greater Nebraska man pleads guilty to three counts of animal cruelty

Latest News

The Knights hosted the Bobcats in their home finale
North Platte CC sweeps Southeast CC in home finale
The Buffaloes and the Sailors squared off at the McGahan Activities Center in North Platte on...
Sutherland defeat Elm Creek
2023 RPAC Volleyball Conference Championship, Southwest faces Wallace
Republic Plains Activity Conference crowns 2023 Volleyball champ
Swedes close regular season with sweep of Amherst at home to improve to 27-1
Gothenburg dominate Amherst at home to close regular season