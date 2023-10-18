Sutherland defeat Elm Creek
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors volleyball team took on the Elm Creek Buffaloes as part of a triangular hosted by St. Pat’s at the McGahan Activities Center on Tuesday night.
Sutherland took down Elm Creek in two sets.
The Sailors finished the year with a 11-18 record.
Sutherland have been drawn into the D1-12 sub district against South Platte, Paxton and Kimball next week.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.