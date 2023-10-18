Sutherland defeat Elm Creek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors volleyball team took on the Elm Creek Buffaloes as part of a triangular hosted by St. Pat’s at the McGahan Activities Center on Tuesday night.

Sutherland took down Elm Creek in two sets.

The Sailors finished the year with a 11-18 record.

Sutherland have been drawn into the D1-12 sub district against South Platte, Paxton and Kimball next week.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.