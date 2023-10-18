Valley County Sheriff in court next week to face criminal charge

Local4 News at 5
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORD, Neb. (KSNB) - The Valley County Sheriff will be in court in Ord next week to face a criminal charge of felony insurance fraud.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 46-year-old Casey Hurlburt. He was jailed briefly in the Hall County Detention Center after the arrest, but was released late Tuesday afternoon. His next appearance in Valley County Court is Oct. 25. If convicted, Hurlburt could get up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Court documents available Wednesday morning indicated that the judge hearing the case had sealed records including details of the alleged crime. Judge Kale Burdick sealed those records last week at the request of the state patrol investigator working the case. The investigator wanted the records sealed until Hurlburt was arrested.

It was not clear whether the court would unseal the records now that Hurlburt has been arrested.

Hurlburt has been formally charged with fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.

NSP has been assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing.

