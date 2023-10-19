22 people appointed to search committee to find next University of Nebraska president

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents appointed 22 members to the search committee to find the next system’s president Thursday.

The search comes after President Ted Carter was named the next president at Ohio State University in Columbus back in August. He will start in January 2024.

The search committee will assist the Board of Regents in finding the next president and will consider nine core leadership pillars for the official job advertisement.

The Board also announced a series of public listening sessions set to take place on all four campuses from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26. The purpose of the sessions is to gather public input on what the regents should look for in the next president. For more information on the sessions, click here.

The following people were appointed to the Presidential Search Advisory Committee:

Tim Clare, Board of Regents, District 1, Lincoln (Chair)

Leah Barrett, President, Northeast Community College, Norfolk

Chris Extrom, Faculty Senate President and Professor, Inorganic Chemistry, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Paul Kenney, Board of Regents, District 6, Amherst

Kelli Kopocis, Faculty Senate President and Assistant Professor of Practice, Durham School of Architectural Engineering and Construction, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hakim Lotoro, Student Body President/Regent and Molecular Biology and Biomedical Sciences Major, University of Nebraska at Omaha

Scott McPheeters, Ag Producer and Vice Chair, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Gothenburg

William Melanson, Faculty Senate President and Associate Professor, Philosophy, University of Nebraska at Omaha

Heath Mello, President and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber, Omaha

Jane Miller, Chair-Elect, University of Nebraska Foundation, Omaha

Temo Molina, Student Body President/Regent and Political Science and Business Adminsitration Major, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Amar Natarajan, Faculty Senate President and Professor, Eppley Institute, University of Nebraska Medical Center

Elizabeth O’Connor, Board of Regents, District 4, Omaha

Rob Otte, General Counsel, US Property, Inc., Lincoln

Paul Pechous, Student Body President/Regent and 7-12 Special Education Major, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Rob Schafer, Board of Regents, District 5, Beatrice

Jim Scheer, Board of Regents, District 3, Norfolk

Katie Schlutis, Student Body President/Regent and Medical Student, University of Nebraska Medical Center

Jack Stark, Board of Regents, District 2, Omaha

John Stinner, President and CEO (Retired), Valley Bank & Trust Co. of Gering, Gering

Barbara Weitz, Board of Regents, District 8, Omaha

Kathy Wilmot, Board of Regents, District 7, Beaver City

