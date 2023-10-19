4th annual Big Idea Entrepreneur Competition announces winners

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fourth annual Big Ideas Entrepreneur Competition was held Wednesday evening at Venue 304 in North Platte.

The event was for the people of North Platte to pitch their new ideas on how to improve the city or come up with a new business idea. All competitors were split into two different sections. The first being the community, 18 years old and older, and the youth, 17 and younger.

Ideas from the event included a Mexican bakery, a cleaning service, a portable phone charger, and even a mobile breakfast and coffee restaurant. Only the top three from each could take home money to help further their ideas.

North Platte Youth Sponsor board member Patrick Jacobson was just pleased to see a huge increase in entries from last year to this year and the growth of the competition.

“What we are looking for is maybe a new idea to bring to the community of North Platte, maybe a new business maybe it’s a new invention, that’s what we are looking for. We love it and we want North Platte to grow and obviously, we want the youth to come back after college and we want to see growth in North Platte so that’s the whole idea of this,” Jacobson said.

Youth category winners:

1st Place: Logan Robirds (Switch Charge)

2nd Place: Rose Green (Extend-a-Clip)

3rd Place: Mason Giebler (Hole in a bucket)

Community category winners:

1st place: Pam Farr (Wild Card Entry/Mexican Bakery Cafe)

2nd Place: Mindee Mohr (Birthday/Anniversary chimes)

3rd Place: Joshua Howell (Game Knight)

