$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A reward is being offered to help solve the murder of a 68-year-old North Platte man.

Attorney Terry Waite of Waite & McWha law firm received a $50,000 reward from a client in hopes it will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the 2020 death of Nicholas Legas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or send an email to twaite@northplattelaw.com.

The body of Legas was pulled from the Nebraska Public Power District canal on June 8, 2020 after he didn’t show up for work.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies found his car near Hershey-Dickens Road several miles upstream.

An autopsy found Legas died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.