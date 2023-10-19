$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man

A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.(Courtesy Photo)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A reward is being offered to help solve the murder of a 68-year-old North Platte man.

Attorney Terry Waite of Waite & McWha law firm received a $50,000 reward from a client in hopes it will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the 2020 death of Nicholas Legas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or send an email to twaite@northplattelaw.com.

The body of Legas was pulled from the Nebraska Public Power District canal on June 8, 2020 after he didn’t show up for work.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies found his car near Hershey-Dickens Road several miles upstream.

An autopsy found Legas died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo - Nebraska State Patrol car
Five taken into custody following pursuit in stolen vehicle in Keith County
Brenda Lawrance was arrested Sunday after she intentionally set a house on fire with two people...
Cozad woman faces arson, attempted murder charges for house fire
Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT...
Nebraska Football: Purdue kickoff time, TV information announced
A sheriff’s deputy and others on scene responded immediately trying to save the worker’s life...
NDOT crew member killed while cleaning up spill on roadway in Hamilton County
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Latest News

City of North Platte Public Safety Building
North Platte Chief of Police discusses need for new Public Safety Building
The North Platte City Council Tuesday evening approved the selection of Davis Design for the...
Consultant to begin planning stages of Public Safety Building
The Salvation Army in North Platte is having sign-ups for their holiday meal boxes along with...
Salvation Army holding signups for holiday food boxes and toys
In our #Newsmakers today, we have some announcements from the Board of Governors!!
Newsmakers Board of Governors Meeting Recap 2