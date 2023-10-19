Crossroads Mission Avenue set to expand into Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) - Crossroads Mission Avenue announces a new expansion in the works that will offer services in Broken Bow.

Preparations are in place to open a Mission Avenue Thrift Store at 440 S. 8th Avenue by the first of the year. This addition to the retail shops in Broken Bow will supply a local option for purchasing low-cost clothing and household goods, as well as an opportunity for people of Custer County to recycle their unneeded items by donating to the Thrift Store.

All proceeds from Mission Avenue Thrift Store sales directly support the efforts of Crossroads Mission Avenue as they provide meals and care for the homeless and needy throughout central Nebraska. Crossroads also sponsors a Community Voucher program, which will provide basic clothing and household necessities for Broken Bow families through partnerships with local agencies, while using resources from the Mission Avenue Thrift Store.

The new Mission Avenue Thrift store will offer job training experience for Crossroads’ guests, as well as provide employment and volunteer opportunities for the local community. Crossroads is currently investigating partnerships to offer food services in Custer County, as well. As Crossroads becomes established in the Broken Bow community, the nonprofit will continue to explore avenues of service in meeting the needs of residents.

Daniel Buller, Executive Director for Crossroads Mission Avenue, is excited to see the addition of Mission Avenue Thrift in Custer County.

“Crossroads Mission Avenue continues to establish a presence throughout Central Nebraska, not only with homeless shelters currently in Hastings, Kearney, and Grand Island but other facilities in new cities - the most recent being Broken Bow Mission Avenue Thrift,” he said. “Crossroads’ expansion in the region is an effort toward homelessness prevention. These expansion efforts are meeting the needs of food insecurities, creating local career opportunities, supporting low-income families, and providing sustainable recycle opportunities, while continuing to support our efforts of sustaining such a great Christian organization which has been called “home” by almost 1,000 people who were homeless in the region throughout 2023 so far.”

